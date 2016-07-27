EN
    20:21, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    6 killed, 25 injured in deadly car crash in Kostanay region

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Six people have been killed and 25 more have been injured in a horrific road accident in Kostanay region today.

    According to reports, an Iveco truck rammed into a passenger bus that was on its way from Kostanay city to Russia.

    Over the past few years this is the deadliest car crash on the territory of Kostanay region.

    First deputy akim (governor) of the region Gauez Nurmukhambetov is currently at the scene. The police and paramedics are also working there.

    More details to follow 

