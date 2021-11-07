6 killed after a methane outburst in Karaganda region

ABAI. KAZINFORM – At least six workers were killed in a methane outburst in a mine in the town of Abai in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

As a result of the accident, two miners born in 1960 and 1963 were critically injured. They were rushed to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to reports, the methane outburst happened at the Abai mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC in Karaganda region at 8:24 am. 64 workers were at the mine at the time of the accident.

At the instruction of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin a commission led by Minister for Emergencies Yuri Ilyin was sent to the scene of the deadly accident.