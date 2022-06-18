6 killed in building collapse in Cairo

CAIRO.KAZINFORM Six people were killed and another one was injured on Friday when a five-story building collapsed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Egyptian Health Ministry's spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar told Xinhua.

No other casualties were discovered under the debris after the tragedy, which happened in Cairo's El-Weili district early in the morning, he said.

According to witnesses, while the rescue teams were at work, the authorities checked the safety of a number of buildings close to the accident's scene.

The building is old and distinctive, and the authorities had ordered the renovation of it, but the owner of the building has not responded, a deputy governor of Cairo told local media.