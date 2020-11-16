EN
    16:40, 16 November 2020

    6 left injured after collision on Kentau-Turkestan highway

    KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A collision between a Nexia car and a police car took place on the Kentau-Turkestan highway, Kazinform cites the press service of the Police Office of Turkestan region.

    The collision occurred on November 14 late at night near a settlement along the Kentau-Turkestan highway. Two divers and four passengers sustained different injuries resulting from the accident and sought medical treatment.

    It is said that the Nexia driver pled guilty. Investigation into the cause of the road accident as well as assessment of material damage is underway.


