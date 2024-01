ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Six million tons of crude oil have been produced at the Kashagan offshore field in Atyrau region, developed by North Caspian Operating Company BV, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the company's press service, since reopening the first wells on island A on September 28, 2016, NCOC produced 6 million tons of oil and over 1.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas.