EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:24, 10 November 2020 | GMT +6

    6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, total reaches 374

    None
    None
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health has reported through its official social media page that 6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, MONTSAME reports.

    Thus, Mongolia now has 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 317 recoveries. Currently, 54 people are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Communicable Diseases, of which 44 are in mild, 9 are in serious and 1 is in critical health condition.

    Citizens are recommended to avoid crowded places, follow precautionary regimes and wear masks as the risk level is still high.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!