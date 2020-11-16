6 new schools to be built in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – This year West Kazakhstan region has earmarked 8 billion tenge for construction of six new schools, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his recent state-of-the-nation address President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to create conditions for further development of and ensure access to qualitative education for all Kazakhstanis.

While address the Monday press conference at the Central Communications Service, akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Gali Iskaliyev said over 30,000 schoolchildren attend preschool institutions in the region and have 100% access to preschool education.

However, in his words, there is a lack of secondary schools in western Kazakhstan. Some schools have to offer three-shift education as there is no enough places for schoolchildren in classes, others are in desperate need of repair.

To this end, the region has allocated 8 billion tenge to build six new schools in the nearest future. Additionally, 33 educational institutions will be repaired.

Thanks to private investors two schools are being built in the region, he added.