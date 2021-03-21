6 passengers of Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 36 international flights from Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 20, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,521 passengers onboard of those flights, only 400 had no PCR test certificates.

18 flights with 2,276 passengers onboard (2,145 with PCR tests, 131 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

5 flights with 647 passengers onboard (603 with PCR tests, 44 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

9 flights with 948 passengers onboard (787 with PCR tests, 161 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

2 flights with 348 passengers onboard (311 with PCR tests, 37 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktobe city.

1 flight with 148 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 154 passengers onboard (127 with PCR tests and 27 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 412 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on March 19 without PCR tests, six tested positive for COVID-19. They returned via Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight.