    14:34, 15 May 2021 | GMT +6

    6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of May 15 this year, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘red zone.

    The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan moved into the ‘green zone’.

