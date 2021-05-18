6 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’ – Minister Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, said Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Alexei Tsoi revealed that out of 221 countries, Kazakhstan is ranked 105th in terms the coronavirus incidence.

According to Minister Tsoi as of May 18, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions are in the ‘red’ zone. Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent city are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 362,030 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 320,241 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.