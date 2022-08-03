EN
    17:25, 03 August 2022

    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy rains and gusty wind are forecast in a number of regions of Kazakhstan on August 4, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, squall and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected in parts of Turkestan region on Thursday.

    Intense heat of +35°C will grip West Kazakhstan region.

    Kyzylorda region will see thunderstorm, squall, and northern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Thunderstorm and eastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Ulytau region.

    Chances of thunderstorm and wind with gusts of 18-23 mps will be high in parts of Karaganda region.

    Heavy downpour, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are to hit parts of Zhetysu region.


