6 student dormitories to be built in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six new student dormitories will be commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to Minister of Education and Science Mr. Aslan Sarinzhipov.

"There was a plan to build 18 student dormitories in Kazakhstan in 2013-2016. 12 student dormitories were put into commission in 2015. Six more are planned to be commissioned this year," Minister Sarinzhipov stated at the ministry's meeting in Astana on Friday.

Based on the statistics provided by the press service of the Ministry, there are 125 high education institutions in Kazakhstan, including nine national and 31 state tertiary institutions.

1,654 Kazakhstani students are pursuing their degrees under the Bolashak scholarship scheme abroad.

Nine Kazakhstani universities were featured into the QS World University Rankings in 2015.