6 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mangistau region recorded the highest number of fresh daily infections – 3. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city added 2 and 1 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan documented a total of 1,305,557 cases of the coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, the country detected three cases of the coronavirus infection.