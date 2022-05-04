EN
    10:12, 04 May 2022 | GMT +6

    6 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    Mangistau region recorded the highest number of fresh daily infections – 3. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city added 2 and 1 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan documented a total of 1,305,557 cases of the coronavirus infection.

    On Tuesday, the country detected three cases of the coronavirus infection.


