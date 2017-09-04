6 Turkish citizens tried to enter Kazakhstan with fake passports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six citizens of Turkey tried to cross Kazakh border with fake passports, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Border Service of National Security Committee.

According to the official report, 6 citizens of Turkey who were traveling on a "Tbilisi-Almaty" flight presented forged Georgian passports.

As the detainees themselves said, they were trying to transit to EU via the territory of Kazakhstan. Law enforcements were notified of the incident.