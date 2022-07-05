EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:37, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    6-year-old boy dies in swimming pool in Shymkent

    None
    Photo: Department of Emergency Situations of the city of Shymkent
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Karatau district of Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

    The boy came to the swimming pool together with his father. Left unattended, the child fell into the water and drowned.

    A forensic examination is expected to be carried out. Rescuers of the local emergency department left for the incident site.

    They urge the citizens to observe major water safety rules: to swim in designated areas or in pools and not to leave children unattended. Swim rings and inflatable mattresses do not provide full protection.


    Tags:
    Incidents Shymkent
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!