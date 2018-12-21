6-year-old Kazakhstani gives tour around Kazakh Embassy to Norwegian peers

OSLO. KAZINFORM - A six-year-old Kazakh citizen living in Oslo told his peers about Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Preschoolers of Aker Brygge Barnehage based in Oslo visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan. The initiator of the voyage was young Altair Omarov, whose parents are currently working at the Embassy.

According to Altair, his group regularly makes sightseeing tours of Norway's capital. "I often told my new friends about Kazakhstan, about the houses and buildings I saw in Astana. I drew snow leopards and eagles in the classroom," the youngster admitted.

"One day I asked my dad: ‘Can I come with my friends from the group to the Embassy, and you will tell about Kazakhstan?' Moreover, we have holidays and the New Year is coming," the Kazakh child continued his story.

During the tour, the diplomats, in a playful way, told the children about Kazakhstan's history, national traditions. The staff of the Kazakhstan diplomatic mission demonstrated national dresses, told them about the variety of animal species in the country.

The children tasted Kazakh national dishes and played national games. The diplomats also presented Kazakhstan-made animated products.

According to Isabella de Bernardo, Senior Officer at Aker Brygge Barnehage

SA, such visits and tours significantly expand children's knowledge of geography and history. "I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan. To be honest, as for me, I also have learned a lot of useful things for myself," she highlighted.

In turn, the diplomats informed that they intend to arrange such meetings on an ongoing basis.