SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Six-year-old boy survived after falling out of a window of an apartment on the third floor of a multistory residential complex in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of emergencies, the accident happened in Orynbai Akyn Street at 19:00 pm on Monday.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital. He is in grave condition.