60,000 Kazakhstanis to be provided with gas - Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev informed of preliminary results of the country's gasification and plans for the future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for gasification... You know that in 2014 we adopted the country's general gasification scheme that reflects priority areas and domestic demand in gas. The general gasification scheme is financed from the national budget, national operators' revenues and other sources. 18.4bn tenge were allocated last year from the national budget for the implementation of 22 projects, 17 of which are quite new ones," said Mirzagaliyev at the roundtable meeting in the Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament).



In his words, 6 projects were completed in 2018 which enabled to provide 125,000 people with gas.



"The country's total gasification level reached 49.7% in 2018. 24b tenge is envisaged in the national budget this year for gasification purposes," says the Minister.



He promised that as many as 60,000 people will be provided with gas.



66 projects will be implemented in Kyzylorda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions. According to the local akimats (administration), 19 projects will be finished this year due to which 60,000 people will be provided with gas.