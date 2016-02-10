EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:43, 10 February 2016 | GMT +6

    60 000 people to be embraced with employment measures due to allocation of funds from special reserve of Government

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 60 thousand people will be embraced with the employment assistance measures thanks to the funds allocated from the special reserve of the Government, President N. Nazarbayev told at the enlarged Government sitting in the Akorda today.

    N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that the priority task of the social policy was preservation and creation of new jobs. In this regard it was ordered to additionally allocate about KZT 100 billion from the special reserve of the Government in 2016.

    63 billion tenge of the allocated sum will be sent for implementation of the updated Employment Road Map that provides for repair of social infrastructure and housing utilities, increase of micro credits extension, construction of dormitories for the youth and subsidization of the expenses of employers for preserving jobs.

    "These measures will allow to embrace about 60 thousand people including creation of about 18 thousand jobs by implementation of around one thousand infrastructure projects," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Government News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!