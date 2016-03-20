60.22% of voters partook in elections by 14:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 60.22% of all Kazakhstani voters have already participated in the Parliamentary Elections 2016. Secretary of the Central Election Commission Bakhyt Meldeshov said it a briefing today.

Breakdown by regions: By 14:00, 69.97% of voters had got their ballot papers in Akmola region, 57.01% in Aktobe region, 77.16% in Almaty region, 65.87% in Atyrau region, 66.7% in the East Kazakhstan region, 63.06% in Zhambyl region, 56.37% in the West Kazakhstan region, 59.2% in Karaganda region, 68.17% in Kostanay region, 65.69% in Kyzylorda region, 51.76% in Mangistau region, 61.77% in Pavlodar region, 61.2% in the North Kazakhstan region and 68.86% in the South Kazakhstan region.

In Astana this figure made 54.71% and in Almaty – 21.45%.

9,840 voting stations are functioning today across Kazakhstan.