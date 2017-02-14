EN
    10:42, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    60 couples to tie the knot in Astana on Valentine's Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 60 couples decided to tie the knot on Valentine's Day in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    30 couples will get married at the civil registry offices in Saryarka district, 28 couples - in Almaty district and two couples - in Yessil district.

    It should be noted that Kazakhstanis have mixed feelings towards Valentine's Day. Some netizens call on Kazakhstanis not to celebrate ‘this strange holiday honoring a western saint'. Part of Orthodox Christians and Muslims in Kazakhstan take a stand against this holiday.

    Instead, Kazakhstan observers its own holiday, the Day of Bayan-Sulu and Kozy Korpesh, on the 15th of April. It was established in 2011 in honor of the heroes of the Kazakh epos - Kozy Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.

    Of note, public celebrations of Valentine's Day in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, were banned on the grounds that it is not part of Muslim culture.

