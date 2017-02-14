60 couples to tie the knot in Astana on Valentine's Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 60 couples decided to tie the knot on Valentine's Day in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

30 couples will get married at the civil registry offices in Saryarka district, 28 couples - in Almaty district and two couples - in Yessil district.



It should be noted that Kazakhstanis have mixed feelings towards Valentine's Day. Some netizens call on Kazakhstanis not to celebrate ‘this strange holiday honoring a western saint'. Part of Orthodox Christians and Muslims in Kazakhstan take a stand against this holiday.



Instead, Kazakhstan observers its own holiday, the Day of Bayan-Sulu and Kozy Korpesh, on the 15th of April. It was established in 2011 in honor of the heroes of the Kazakh epos - Kozy Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.



Of note, public celebrations of Valentine's Day in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, were banned on the grounds that it is not part of Muslim culture.