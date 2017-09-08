60 Indian workers to go back home after conflict in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 61 people working at the construction site of Abu Dhabi Plaza will leave Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the media center of the Astana City Administration.

The Astana city administration held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan and the management of Arabtec Holding PJSC (the general contractor of the Abu Dhabi Plaza construction). The meeting was dedicated to the situation that occurred on September 2 at the checkpoint of the Abu Dhabi Plaza construction site.

According to Arabtec Holding PJSC, in the coming days, 61 foreign workers (citizens of India) will leave the country for violating the discipline and disturbing the public peace at the Abu Dhabi Plaza construction site. Moreover, the first 23 people will return home within 24 hours.

During the talks, the city leaders reminded that it would be unacceptable if such a situation occur again. In addition, they require foreign citizens to strictly comply with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, abide by the ethical standards of conduct, and respect the traditions of the Kazakhstani people.