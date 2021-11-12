60% infectious diseases hospital patients need oxygen support in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The situation with the spread of COVID-19 remains extremely critical in North Kazakhstan region as 60% patients at infectious diseases hospitals need regular oxygen support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Acting Head of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region Nurlan Aimanov, 686 people are being treated at the hospitals. 51 are in intensive care units, 17 of whom are in severe condition.

«Oxygen consumption per day is enormous – nine thousand tons. Each day three to five people die. The death toll has reached 325, 282 of which were recorded in the period from mid-July,» said Aimanov.

According to him, 98% of the hospital patients did not get vaccines. Of 686 hospitalized people over 80% are people over 60. Of those died most were older people.

«60-90 people are hospitalized per day. Every second is admitted to hospital with shortness of breath, respiratory distress. 3,339 people, 1,600 of whom have no symptoms, are under treatment at home. The rest experience mild and moderate COVID-19. Of course, medics save COVID-19 patients in most cases. But, those with severe COVID-19 keep ill health for several months after discharge. Long rehabilitation is required,» he said.

He went on to note that the only way to avoid complications is to get vaccinated.

According to him, since February 1, of the 238 thousand vaccinated people just over 1% have contracted the coronavirus infection. 56% of them suffered from mild and symptomless COVID-19. 1,294 people or 0.5% were hospitalized due to moderate COVID-19. 63 people were admitted to ICU or 0.03% of the total number of vaccinated. 11 unvaccinated people have so far died in the region.