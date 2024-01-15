EN
    60 Kazakhstani companies transfer KZT131bn to Kazakhstan khalkyna fund

    Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund
    Photo: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

    The Kazakhstan khalkyna fund saw most contributions come from Kazakhstani companies, chairman Bolat Zhamishev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    Out of KZT196bn, KZT131bn was transferred by 60 companies, each transferring more than KZT100mln. Of these, 39 LLP companies, 16 JSCs, and five funds. That is, Kazakhstani enterprises have made most contributions to the fund, said Bolat Zhamishev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan khalkyna Fund.

    According to the speaker, Samruk Kazyna national well-being fund contributed KZT20.6bn to the Fund.

