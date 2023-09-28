60 new public kindergartens to be built in Astana

60 new kindergartens are set to be constructed in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking of pre-school education, then the number of children of pre-school age who are on the waiting list for a place in kindergarten stands at over 60 thousand, including 42 thousand at the age from 2 to 6, said deputy mayor of Astana Yesset Baiken at a briefing in the Central Communication Service of the city.

The city’s administration took a number of measures in order to increase the number of children provided with preschool education. The state educational order was raised 4fold

17 private kindergartens are being constructed at the expense of private investments.