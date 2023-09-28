60 new public kindergartens to be built in Astana
60 new kindergartens are set to be constructed in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Speaking of pre-school education, then the number of children of pre-school age who are on the waiting list for a place in kindergarten stands at over 60 thousand, including 42 thousand at the age from 2 to 6, said deputy mayor of Astana Yesset Baiken at a briefing in the Central Communication Service of the city.
The city’s administration took a number of measures in order to increase the number of children provided with preschool education. The state educational order was raised 4fold
17 private kindergartens are being constructed at the expense of private investments.
Taking into account an annual rise in the number of preschool kids due to high birth rate and migration, the decision was taken to build 60 public kindergartens at the expense of budgetary-investment projects of the city despite that fact that the state paused the construction of public kindergartens in 2017, said the deputy minister.