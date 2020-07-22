60% of Atyrau rgn' COVID-19 patients recovered
The region has reported 9,392 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 109 new cases added over the past 24 hours. The daily growth stands at 1.7%.
According to the head of the regional health office, Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, the regional has seen the COVID-19 situation stabilize in recent days.
He went on to say that the infectious hospitals' bed capacity had risen by 60% with 466 new beds opened recently. The Russian doctors arrived to help fight the virus continue working in the region.
In Kabdykaparov's words, 5,677 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region, which amounts to 60% of the total COVID-19 cases in the region.
1,170 infectious, 787 temporary and 2,013 quarantine beds have been provided for COVID-19 patients across Atyrau region.
Notably, 1,685 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, of which 109 have been found in Atyrau region.