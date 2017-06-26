60 people evacuated from house fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 60 people, including 12 children, have been evacuated from the 12-storey residential complex in Almaty this morning, Kazinform reports.

"The fire was reported around 8:57 a.m. Almaty time. A balcony on the 6th floor of the residential complex caught fire and the blaze quickly engulfed a balcony on the 7th floor. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:05 a.m. They had to battle the blaze and evacuate people at the same time. The fire was extinguished by 9:37 a.m.," spokesperson of the Almaty department for emergencies Sandugash Baimukhambetova said.



The fire covered an area of 16 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported.