    11:14, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    60 Second Economy Uzbekistan video aired on CNN

    Photo credit: UzA

    The American television company CNN aired a video called 60 Second Economy Uzbekistan as part of a project about the economic characteristics of different countries worldwide, UzA reports.

    The video will be aired in March this year, containing key and interesting facts about Uzbekistan’s economy. It mentions that Uzbekistan is one of the top ten countries in the world in gold mining and cotton growing and that its main trading partners are Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

    According to the video, by 2030, Uzbekistan plans to attract 15 million tourists.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Travel Tourism Economy
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
