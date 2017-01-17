60 torchbearers to carry Winter Universiade 2017 flame in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of Kazakhstan is preparing for the 28th Winter Universiade. The local administration has developed a complex of measures on organization and holding the landmark event. The torch relay procedure will start at Nazarbayev University and will finish at the square in front of the Mayor's Office.

The race consists two stages and will cover the following square of streets: Kabanbay Batyr Ave. – Dostyk Str. – Kunayev Str. – Kabanbay Batyr Ave. – Barayev Str. – Respulblika Ave. – Kenessary Str. The total length of torch relay route will make 12 km, Kazinform learnt from astana.gov.kz.

60 students and young athletes of the city will carry the torch.

1,500 local police service employees will ensure public order and safety during the event.

A concert program will be organized at Baiterek Monument after the end of the first stage of the torch relay ceremony.

At the second stage, the torch will be handed over to the representatives of the republican headquarters and will be brought to Almaty by plane.

2,000 athletes from 59 countries will compete in 12 sports for 85 sets of medals at the oncoming Winter Universiade.

Astana will be represented in short-track, ski race and ice hockey (Barys HC).