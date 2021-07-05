600 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31,718 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 5, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 9,645 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,073 are receiving outpatient treatment.

600 patients are in critical condition, 122 are in extremely severe condition and 69 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 436,962 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 402,121 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.