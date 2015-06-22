600 educational grants to be awarded within «Bolashak» program in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 600 educational grants will be awarded within "Bolashak" program in 2015, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Takir Balykbayev told in an interview to journalists in the Akorda.

"Today, the first candidates were awarded educational grants, and other sittings where awarding of educational grants will be considered are scheduled to be held soon," T. Balykbayev said.

He also noted that another important issue was implementation of the national plan "100 specific steps".

"We pay a lot of attention now to implementation of the national plan "100 specific steps". It includes such steps as establishment of the international financial center, arbitration center. "Bolashak" program will be aimed at preparation of the specialists for implementation of these programs. It is planned to award 600 educational grants this year. Today, we have considered about 140, the rest will be considered soon," T. Balykbayev noted.

"Speaking of the international financial center in Astana, we mean we need such specialists as lawyers, financial experts and economists. This will be our focus," the Deputy Minister added.