600 people evacuated from National Museum in Astana after bomb threat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 600 people have been evacuated today from the National Museum in Astana.

As the municipal internal affairs department told Kazinform, a suspicious package was found in the Museum at around 05:00 p.m. Police dog units and emergencies services of the city immediately arrived at the accident site. Approximately 600 people including the visitors were evacuated from the building. No explosive device was discovered after the examination of the package and entire facility.