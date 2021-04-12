608 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 608 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty region and Nur-Sultan city have registered the biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 195 and 124, respectively.

82 have beaten the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.

39 COVID-19 recovered cases have been detected in East Kazakhstan region, 33 in Akmola region, 32 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 29 in Atyrau region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and one in Shymkent city.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 234,665 nationwide.