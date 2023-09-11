61 cases of collapse in Italian schools in 12 months

ROME. KAZINFORM - There were 61 cases of structural collapse or falling plaster in Italian schools and universities between September 2022 and August 2023, citizens' rights association Cittadinanzattiva said on Monday, ANSA reports.

It was the highest number of episodes on record since monitoring began six years ago.

Of the total, 24 occurred in the South and the Islands (39%), 23 in the North (38%), 14 in the Central regions (23%), resulting in the injury of six students, a teacher and a janitor, as well as damage and disruption of teaching.

This year for the first time three episodes occurred in university buildings.