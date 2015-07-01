EN
    16:41, 01 July 2015 | GMT +6

    61 children drowned in Kazakhstan in 2015 – Interior Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of 2015 228 people have drowned in Kazakhstan, this was said by Zhasulan Dzhumashev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Interior Ministry, at a briefing in Astana.

    "Since the beginning of 2015 rescue units of Kazakhstan have rescued 393 people including 110 children. Despite the measures taken by water-rescue service, this year 228 people drowned including 61 children," announced Zh.Dzhumashev. According to his words, peoples' deaths occurred due to willfully violation of safety rules: inability to swim, leaving children unsupervised, bathing in a state of alcohol or drug intoxication, bathing in unorganized areas, fishing without personal flotation devices.

