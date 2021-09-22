61 COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 61 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 61 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 40 infections. Five more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Eight daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s one in Isatay district, two in Kyzylkoginsk district, four in Kurmangazinsk district, and one in Makatsk district.

According to the press service, of the 61 daily cases, 38 are with symptoms and 23 without symptoms. 44 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

1,370 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 108 are being treated at the modular hospital, 142 at the second regional hospital, 18 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 80 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 80 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread.

As earlier reported the ICU bed occupancy rate stands at 33.3% in the region.