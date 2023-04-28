EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:42, 28 April 2023 | GMT +6

    61 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 61 news coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, healthcare authorities reported about 66 new coronavirus, and four COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    1,411,497 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,014 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!