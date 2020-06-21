616 asymptomatic coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 20, Kazakhstan confirmed 616 asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which are not included into the statistics, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the number of symptoms-free coronavirus cases the countrywide rose to 8,845.

1,023 cased were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1,145 in Almaty, 886 in Shymkent, 219 in Akmola region, 288 in Aktobe region, 578 in Almaty region, 924 in Atyrau region, 286 in East Kazakhstan, 232 in Zhambyl region, 576 in West Kazakhstan, 1,302 in Karaganda region, 158 in Kostanay region, 231 in Kyzylorda region, 260 in Mangistau region, 110 in Pavlodar region, 206 in North Kazakhstan, 421 in Turkestan region.