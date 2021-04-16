616 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 36,868 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of the 36,868, 12,941 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 23,927 as out-patients.

Nationwide, severe COVID-19 patients number 616 and critical COVID-19 patients - 168. The number of coronavirus patients connected to ventilators stands at 118.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 2,656 fresh COVID-19 infections over the past day.