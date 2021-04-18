EN
    12:39, 18 April 2021 | GMT +6

    617 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people with COVID-19 being treated stands at 37,749 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 37,749 patients under coronavirus treatment, 13,526 are in-patients and 24,223 as out-patients.

    Nationwide, severe COVID-19 patients number 671 and critical COVID-19 patients - 171. The number of coronavirus patients connected to ventilators stands at 109.


