617 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people with COVID-19 being treated stands at 37,749 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 37,749 patients under coronavirus treatment, 13,526 are in-patients and 24,223 as out-patients.

Nationwide, severe COVID-19 patients number 671 and critical COVID-19 patients - 171. The number of coronavirus patients connected to ventilators stands at 109.