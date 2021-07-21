EN
    11:07, 21 July 2021 | GMT +6

    62 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 62 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 19.

    The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 14 - was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Shymkent city with 11 COVID-19 deaths. 8 COVID-19 patients passed away in Mangistau region and 7 people died of COVID-19 in Almaty city.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 504,290 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 436,523 people recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

