62 major companies of Kazakhstan consume 30% of country’s energy resources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 62 major companies of Kazakhstan consume 30% of the total consumption of energy, this has been informed at today's international conference on public utilities by head of a department of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Olzhas Alibayov.

In addition, he said that government agencies, that take up most of the list of energy-using facilities, consume only 2% of the country's energy resources. According to his words, facilities of energy, manufacturing and mining industries are the main energy consumers of Kazakhstan.