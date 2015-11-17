EN
    14:32, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    62 major companies of Kazakhstan consume 30% of country’s energy resources

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 62 major companies of Kazakhstan consume 30% of the total consumption of energy, this has been informed at today's international conference on public utilities by head of a department of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Olzhas Alibayov.

    In addition, he said that government agencies, that take up most of the list of energy-using facilities, consume only 2% of the country's energy resources. According to his words, facilities of energy, manufacturing and mining industries are the main energy consumers of Kazakhstan.

