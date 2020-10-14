EN
    20:13, 14 October 2020 | GMT +6

    62 pupils tested positive for COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the new academic year 62 pupils contracted coronavirus in East Kazakhstan, the regional information centre reports.

    62 schoolchildren were tested positive for coronavirus in the region during the period of September 1-October 13. 37 of them study at school, the rest 25 online.

    All schools were disinfected. The most of coronavirus cases among pupils were recorded in Ridder town, Altai and Glubokovskii districts.


