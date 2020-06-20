620 asymptomatic coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 620 more asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan on June 19. These cases are not included into the count, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the number of symptoms-free cases in Kazakhstan rose to 8.229. 985 cases were revealed in Kazakh capital, 1,084 in Almaty, 795 in Shymkent, 176 in Akmola region, 277 in Aktobe region, 564 in Almaty region, 847 in Atyrau region, 265 in East Kazakhstan, 180 in Zhambyl region, 539 in West Kazakhstan, 1,252 in Karaganda region, 136 in Kostanay region, 209 in Kyzylorda region, 258 in Mangistau region, 91 in Pavlodar region, 188 in North Kazakhstan, 383 in Turkestan region.