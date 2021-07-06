623 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 623 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 6, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 33,029 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,988 are receiving outpatient treatment.

623 patients are in critical condition, 144 are in extremely severe condition and 76 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,618 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 439,580 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 403,388 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across Kazakhstan.