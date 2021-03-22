627 more COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 627 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 151. Almaty region is second with 116 daily recoveries. The third biggest number of fresh daily recoveries from the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Karaganda region - 82.

Almaty city and Akmola region have recorded 61 and 57 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

51 more have defeated the virus in Atyrau region.

36 more recoveries have been registered in Pavlodar region, 34 in West Kazakhstan region, 20 in Shymkent city, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Turkestan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 211,754.