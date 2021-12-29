EN
    22:20, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    63,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Turkestan region

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Over 63,000 people in Turkestan region received the Pfizer vaccine, the regional administration’s press service reports.

    Currently, the region remains in the ‘green zone’. 2 coronavirus cases were detected in the region in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic there were recorded 15,764 cases in the region. Out of 7,750 were asymptomatic.

    1,040,032 people voluntarily received the COVID-19 vaccine. 1,025,477 cases completed the vaccination cycle. There are 150 vaccination centers in the region.

    Notably, the region ranks 2nd in Pfizer vaccination rates. Over 63,000 people were vaccinated, while over 33,000 revaccinated.


