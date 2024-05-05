63 flights canceled on S Korea's Jeju Island due to bad weather

Sixty-three flights have been canceled on the southern resort island of Jeju due to adverse weather conditions, officials said Sunday, Yonhap reported.

According to officials from Jeju International Airport, 29 arrivals and 34 departures had been canceled as of 5 p.m.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the island, with an advisory for wind shear also in effect at the airport.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) asked air passengers to check their flight schedules in advance as the bad weather is expected to affect Jeju Island until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, rain was falling across much of the country as of 2 p.m., with gusty wind, thunder and lightning in some places, according to the weather agency.

In the mountainous areas of Jeju Island and some regions of South Jeolla Province, heavy rain warnings were issued, while heavy rain advisories were posted for other regions of South Jeolla and the Gyeongsang provinces.

Due to the rain, most outdoor festive events for Children's Day were canceled, with five professional baseball games postponed.

The KMA said an accumulated 30 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall in most of the country, including regions of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, until Tuesday, with 50 to 150 mm on Jeju Island.