63 speakers took floor at sitting of Land Reform Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 63 speakers took the floor at the 1st sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

The first sitting of the commission was held for almost seven hours without any breaks. The members of the commission agreed to hold sittings of the commission every Saturday at 10 am.

As earlier reported, N. Nazarbayev announced a moratorium on some norms of the Land Code of Kazakhstan that were not accepted by the people of the country till 2017.

According to the Head of State, this issue needs to be considered even more meticulously.