63,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan

As of 10:00 am, 63,032 people affected by floods returned to their homes in Kazakhstan, while 5,193 are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

Over 27.5 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and over 8.1 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.

As earlier reported, the water level in the Zhaiyk River is gradually reducing.